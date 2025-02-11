Robinhood Makes Options Trading Available to UK Customers

Robinhood said Tuesday that it has launched options trading for its UK customers, expanding its suite of investment products in the region.

The commission-free trading platform announced that UK investors can now trade options on stocks and indices, a market traditionally difficult to access due to high fees and complex platforms.

“Options trading has historically been difficult for UK investors to access due to high fees, complicated platforms, and limited educational resources,” said Jordan Sinclair, President of Robinhood UK.

“Today, we’re excited to roll out a US options trading experience that is both affordable and accessible, and leverages Robinhood’s powerful suite of tools to help UK investors take control of their financial future.”

To promote the launch, Robinhood is waiving contract fees on options orders until 17 May 2025. After the promotion, options will trade with a $0.50 contract fee.

Customers will also have access to index options, which allow them to trade broad market indices. These are cash-settled and European-style, meaning they cannot be exercised before expiration, reducing early assignment risks.

Robinhood added that it is providing extensive educational resources alongside its new offering, including an options guide and video series. The company plans to introduce additional features in the UK, including an ISA account, to further expand its product lineup.