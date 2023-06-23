Robinhood enters an agreement to acquire credit card firm X1 for $95 million

US brokerage platform Robinhood Markets, Inc. has signed an agreement to acquire San Francisco-based fintech company that offers credit cards, X1 Inc., for $95 million in cash.

Robinhood highlighted that the newly announced acquisition expands the broker’s product offerings and deepens its relationship with existing customers. The official announcement detailed that the deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

The American broker further stated that X1’s team will be onboarded to the company with co-founders Deepak Rao and Siddharth Batra overseeing this new business. Rao will serve as General Manager of Credit Cards and will report to Robinhood CEO and Co-Founder Vlad Tenev.