Robinhood data security breach exposes 7 million clients’ information

An unauthorized third party obtained the information of a number of clients, Robinhood reported. The company, however, believes that the issue has been contained and that no Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, or debit card numbers have leaked. Robinhood also noted that its clients have not suffered any financial loss resulting from the attack.

According to the official statement, the attackers obtained a list of email addresses for five million people and a list of the full names of two million other people. Additional personal information, such as name, date of birth and zip code for 310 people also leaked, as well as a subset of 10 customers had more extensive account details exposed. The company noted that it is currently contacting the affected parties.

The attackers have demanded an extortion payment, however, Robinhood has notified law enforcement and is continuing with its investigation of the incident. An outside security firm Mandiant’s help has been enlisted

Robinhood Chief Security Officer Caleb Sima, said: