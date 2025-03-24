Plus500 Agrees Deal to Acquire Mehta Equities Limited

Plus500 said Monday that it has conditionally agreed to acquire Indian financial services firm Mehta Equities Limited for $20 million.

The move marks the company’s expansion into India’s futures trading market.

Mehta Equities, founded in 1995 by Rakesh Mehta, provides broking services, portfolio management, investment banking, and custodian services.

It is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and holds memberships with key Indian exchanges, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

India is the world’s largest retail trading market, accounting for more than 75% of global transaction volumes, with over 150 billion contracts traded in 2024.

Plus500 sees the acquisition as a strategic opportunity to strengthen its futures trading capabilities and expand its presence in one of the fastest-growing financial markets.

“We are thrilled to announce this acquisition in India, which marks a significant milestone in our global expansion strategy,” said David Zruia, CEO of Plus500. “By combining Plus500’s cutting-edge technology with Mehta’s local presence and expertise, we aim to accelerate growth and unlock new opportunities in this dynamic and fast-growing market.”

Mehta’s existing management team will remain in place, with Rakesh Mehta continuing his leadership role post-acquisition.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and will be funded from Plus500’s $890 million cash reserves.

Upon completion, Plus500 plans to leverage synergies between the Indian and US futures markets and expand its offering to include Indian cash equities, options, and wealth management services.