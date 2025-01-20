Plus500 Added to STOXX Europe 600 Index

It was revealed last week that online trading platform Plus500 has been included in the STOXX Europe 600 Index.

The inclusion was effective from the start of trading on Friday (17 January 2025).

“Plus500’s inclusion in this widely followed, European-wide index is another testament to the strategic, operational and financial progress that the Group has made in recent years,” said the company

The addition to the STOXX Europe 600 Index underscores Plus500’s success in expanding into new markets, launching innovative products, and deepening customer engagement.

Since its initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange in 2013, Plus500 has distributed approximately $2.3 billion in shareholder returns.

The company said this makes it the best-performing company on the FTSE All-Share Index in terms of total return as of December 2024.

Plus500 maintains a robust financial position, with a debt-free balance sheet and cash and cash equivalents amounting to around $900 million as of 31 December 2024.

David Zruia, CEO of Plus500, expressed his enthusiasm for this achievement, stating, “Plus500’s inclusion in the STOXX Europe 600 Index for the first time is a significant milestone for the Group and serves as an important recognition for the compounding value creation we have delivered in recent years.

“With the Group’s robust fundamentals, disciplined approach to capital allocation and strong cash generation, we look forward to continuing to execute against our strategic roadmap objectives and to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for our shareholders.”