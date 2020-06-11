Online broker Doo Prime obtains Mauritius FSC license

Doo Prime has shown dedication to comply with regulatory standards and offer its clients the safety of regulated services. The retail FX brokerage’s dedication to the place was also expressed by the company’s decision to employ local directors along with other local professionals to offer its local clients better services.

The retail FX brokerage firm Doo Prime is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hong Kong-based fintech firm Doo Holding Group. The Group’s other subsidiary, Doo Prime Vanuatu Limited is regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Service Commission (VFSC). The fintech also operates Doo Clearing Limited, which is licensed by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to control but not hold its clients’ money.

Doo Prime’s platform offers full multi-language customer support and consolidates different trading assets including stocks, futures, currency, precious metals, CFDs and cryptocurrency into one account.