Oanda and TradingView Extend Partnership

Online brokerage OANDA announced the completion of its integration with charting and financial markets platform TradingViewon Monday.

The partnership allows mutual clients to trade with OANDA directly from TradingView charts. OANDA said the “milestone completes OANDA’s global integration with TradingView, the world’s largest charting platform and trading social network for traders and investors.”

The broker’s clients across a range of markets, including Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and more, can now access over 1700 instruments on TradingView and execute trades directly through their OANDA accounts without needing to switch between platforms.

Philip Waters, Managing Director of Asia Pacific and Emerging Markets at OANDA, stated: “With this final step in OANDA’s comprehensive broker integration with TradingView, we can provide expanded trading options for our clients in a variety of emerging markets. These clients now have the convenience of trading directly from the world’s leading charting platform while taking advantage of OANDA’s best-in-class execution and competitive costs.”

In addition to the TradingView integration, OANDA said its clients can access data-driven tools like the OANDA Order Book and Position Book. These tools provide insights into market sentiment and trader behaviour, aiding in the development of informed trading strategies.