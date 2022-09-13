Moneta Markets separates from Vantage Group, acquires new regulatory authorisations

Global Forex and CFD broker Moneta Markets has revealed that after three years operating under the Vantage Group of brands, the firm has now acquired new licences and authorisations to operate as its own entity.
Moneta Markets launched three years ago and has expanded its services throughout 2022 with a “client-focussed” approach. The broker has now gained relevant authorisations under FSCA, ASIC, and SVGFSA.
Additionally, Moneta Markets continues to expand its collection of tradable products, which now exceeds 1000, including more than 700 Share CFDs, as well as their increasing range of FX Pairs, Indices, Commodities, Crypto CFDs and ETFs, many of which are offered with zero commission fees. The broker has also recently introduced zero swaps trading on their gold and crypto trading and slashed commissions on its range of US Share CFDs from $6 to $0.
David Bily, Founder and CEO of Moneta Markets, said:
Since its inception, the intention has always been to build Moneta Markets into a brand that can operate on its own. The technological and infrastructural support of the Vantage Group, in the beginning, was vital in helping us launch and become a serious market contender, as well as in achieving our independence. And, it was instrumental in enabling Moneta to attract investors who want to be involved in our growth journey.
Now, with our ever-increasing range of products, our continuous effort to improve our offering, and an enthusiastic group of investors supporting us, we are on track to build Moneta Markets into a position where it can become the preferred retail FX and CFD broker of choice around the world.
According to the official announcement, Moneta’s recent separation from the Vantage Group follows its consistent growth across all key metrics over the past two years including client acquisition, trading volume, and monthly deposits.
Earlier this year, Moneta hired Kitty Yu as Regional Business Development Manager – Asia.
