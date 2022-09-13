Moneta Markets separates from Vantage Group, acquires new regulatory authorisations

Global Forex and CFD broker Moneta Markets has revealed that after three years operating under the Vantage Group of brands, the firm has now acquired new licences and authorisations to operate as its own entity.

Moneta Markets launched three years ago and has expanded its services throughout 2022 with a “client-focussed” approach. The broker has now gained relevant authorisations under FSCA, ASIC, and SVGFSA.

Additionally, Moneta Markets continues to expand its collection of tradable products, which now exceeds 1000, including more than 700 Share CFDs, as well as their increasing range of FX Pairs, Indices, Commodities, Crypto CFDs and ETFs, many of which are offered with zero commission fees. The broker has also recently introduced zero swaps trading on their gold and crypto trading and slashed commissions on its range of US Share CFDs from $6 to $0.