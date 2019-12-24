Marex Spectron acquires Marquee Oil Broking Limited

LeapRate's Daily Forex Industry Newsletter
Global commodities broker Marex Spectron has just announced that it has acquired the company Marquee Oil Broking Limited, a specialist provider of physical fuel oil broking services.
The acquisition includes the founder Adam Trehane, who set up the business in 2014, one director and two senior brokers.
Marex Spectron energy has a share across multiple energy markets, with teams based in London, New York, Houston, Connecticut, Calgary, Oslo and Singapore.
Jeremy Elliott, Managing Director Energy at Marex Spectron, commented:
We are delighted to be joined by Adam and the Marquee Oil broking team. This is a natural extension of our market-leading energy platform and broadens Marex Spectron’s capabilities to service top-tier global clients.
With the impending IMO2020 fuel oil spec changes, we see new opportunities to expand our coverage across the global physical and derivative markets.