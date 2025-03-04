M4Markets and Brokeree Solutions Launch Copy Trading App

It was announced Tuesday that M4Markets has partnered with Brokeree Solutions to launch a new Social Trading Mobile App.

The companies said in a press release that the app is aimed at making copy trading more accessible for traders of all levels.

The app allows users to follow and replicate the strategies of top traders in real time, directly from their mobile devices.

They explain that the platform integrates Brokeree’s desktop Social Trading solution, offering multiple copying modes, advanced risk management tools, and compatibility with the cTrader and MetaTrader platforms.

Traders are given the ability to create watchlists, monitor performance through interactive charts, and receive push notifications on significant account events.

The companies added that the app supports a range of asset classes, including Forex, commodities, and stocks via CFDs, with performance metrics, real-time account management, and customisable trade settings provided.

“Our goal is to give traders the tools and technology they need to succeed,” said Oscar Asly, CEO of M4Markets. “By working with Brokeree to bring you this cutting-edge social trading app, we can make it easier for people to use and give our clients a smooth copy trading experience.”

Brokeree Co-founder Andrey Kamyshanov highlighted the growing demand for mobile trading, calling it “a necessity” rather than a convenience.

He added, “Our Social Trading Mobile App represents a significant advancement for M4Markets clients by combining professional-grade functionality with the accessibility modern investors expect.”

The app, named the M4Markets Social Trading App, is available in 15 languages and is now live on iOS and Android.