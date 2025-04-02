Interactive Brokers Reports 44% Surge in March Daily Average Revenue Trades

Interactive Brokers Group revealed in its metrics update on Tuesday that it saw a 44% year-on-year increase in Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) in March, reaching 3.47 million.

However, trading activity declined 4% from February, according to the latest brokerage performance report.

Client accounts rose 32% from the previous year to 3.62 million, with 87,700 new accounts added in March.

However, the brokerage said 13,300 accounts were escheated to governmental authorities as required by law.

Client equity stood at $573.5 billion, up 23% from March 2024, while client margin loan balances increased 24% to $63.7 billion. Meanwhile, client credit balances, including insured bank deposit sweeps, reached $125.2 billion, a 19% annual increase.

The average commission per cleared order in March was said to be $2.85, including exchange, clearing, and regulatory fees.

Interactive Brokers also reported a $462,000 mark-to-market gain on its U.S. government securities portfolio for the quarter ended 31 March.

In terms of trade execution costs, IBKR PRO clients paid an average of 3.3 basis points of trade money for U.S. Reg-NMS stock executions, measured against a daily VWAP benchmark.

The value of the firm’s GLOBAL index, which tracks Interactive Brokers’ performance, rose 0.61% in March and 0.75% for the quarter.