Interactive Brokers Launches PEA Accounts in France

Online brokerage Interactive Brokers announced the launch of Plan d’Epargne en Actions (PEA) accounts for its French clients on Wednesday.

The accounts offer favourable tax exemptions, making them an attractive savings vehicle for eligible French individuals.

Interactive Brokers explained in its press release that PEA accounts through Interactive Brokers enable French tax-resident clients to build portfolios while benefiting from a preferential tax structure and low costs.

The broker’s clients can choose from various French and European stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds to help them reach their investing goals.

In addition to the PEA account, Interactive Brokers offers regular trading accounts, providing its French clients access to global stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, funds and more on 150 global markets from a single unified platform.

Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers, said: “Plan d’Epargne en Actions accounts are a cost-effective way for French individuals to invest for the future.”

“This is an important step in accelerating our growth in France and by adding the PEA to our offering, we are providing French investors with a comprehensive, one-stop shop for both tax-advantaged and traditional investments across 150 global markets from a single broker.”

Investors can open and fund PEA accounts easily and quickly, with Interactive Brokers also able to facilitate the transfer of existing accounts and the opening of new accounts.