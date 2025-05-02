Interactive Brokers: April’s DARTs Rise 10% MoM, 63% YoY

Interactive Brokers reported a sharp increase in trading activity for April 2025, with Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) rising 10% month-on-month and 63% year-on-year to 3.818 million.

In its brokerage metrics report for April, the broker said client activity remained robust across the platform.

The number of client accounts reached 3.71 million, up 32% from the previous year and 3% higher than in March.

Client equity also climbed, ending the month at $588.1 billion, a 28% increase year-on-year and a 3% rise month-on-month.

Client credit balances rose to $132.8 billion, including $5 billion held in insured bank deposit sweeps, representing a 26% increase over the prior year.

Meanwhile, margin loan balances ended the month at $58.2 billion, up 15% annually but down 9% from March levels.

The broker also reported an average of 227 annualised cleared DARTs per client account and an average commission of $2.75 per cleared commissionable order, inclusive of exchange, clearing, and regulatory fees. Exchange and clearing charges are estimated to make up 57% of futures commissions.

Interactive Brokers’ proprietary GLOBAL index, which measures client performance in their local currencies adjusted to US dollars, was said to have risen 0.96% in April and is up 1.715% year-to-date.

The company also disclosed that IBKR PRO clients paid approximately 4.1 basis points in total execution and clearing costs for U.S. Reg NMS stock trades in April, relative to the VWAP benchmark.