HYCM on investing in high inflation

Global forex broker HYCM has announced it will run an exclusive trading seminar on the 29th of September at the Shangri-La Hotel in Dubai, called “Investing in FX, Stocks & Gold in a High Inflation Era.”

The seminar will discuss resources and know-how necessary for trading currency pairs. It will further cover how to invest in gold and silver and understand the impact of bonds, equities, and commodities and dive into how to use regularly occurring seasonal patterns.

In the official announcement shared with LeapRate, HYCM highlighted that bBy the end of the seminar, it expects that attendees will be able to explain the reasons for market moves, choose which currency pairs to trade when, and identify the strongest seasonal periods for investing in stocks, commodities, and FX.

The “Investing in FX, Stocks & Gold in a High Inflation Era” seminar will be led by industry expert and Chief Market Analyst consulting for HYCM Group, Giles Coghlan.