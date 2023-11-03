FP Markets announces newly designed Client Portal for user efficiency

FP Markets, a global industry-leading online trading broker renowned for its expertise in Forex and CFDs, unveiled its redesigned Client Portal last Friday, emphasising enhanced efficiency, functionality and user satisfaction.

The broker, established in 2005 as a multi-regulated brand with over 10,000 tradable instruments available to clients, noted that the redesigned interface aims to improve user experience, thus providing investors with greater control when trading and watching forex pairs.

The Client Portal’s interface has undergone significant enhancements, particularly within the dashboard, accounts, funding operations, platform selection, and social trading sections. FP Markets has introduced real-time notifications for its clients, ensuring they are promptly informed about vital updates concerning forex and CFDs. This feature provides users with immediate access to the latest economic indicators and market-moving risk events.

FP Markets Project Manager, Kim Reilly, stated:

I’m very excited to share our latest milestone – the launch of the upgraded client portal. We have created a new user experience for our clients that truly puts them first! The updates are not just a makeover – it’s a transformation. We can’t wait for our clients to enjoy the journey of seamless navigation through account management, to funding to trading tools.

FP Markets has earned numerous accolades, such as ‘Best Forex Broker – Europe’, ‘Best Forex Partners Programme – Asia’ at the Global Forex Awards 2022, ‘Best Trade Execution’ at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022, and has been recognised as the ‘Best Global Forex Value Broker’ for four years running (2019-2022) at the Global Forex Awards.

The broker boasts aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers, consistently tight spreads and 24/7 multilingual customer support.

