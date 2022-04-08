Forex & CFDs broker FXPRIMUS announces rebrand

Steffy Bogdanova
April 8, 2022 2:22 pm

FXPRIMUS has revealed the launch of its new brand as well as multiple enhancing features for its clients.

The new improvements affected the broker’s website, improving the load time, the company said it is focusing on SEO and mobile optimisation.

Liquidity and execution were touched with providing trading opportunities to traders across all asset classes and with all portfolio sizes and improving execution speeds on MT4.

FXPrimus rebrands

The launch of these ongoing concrete structural improvements reveal that the 12-year old brand is also adaptable and focused on technology and speed.

A spokesperson of FXPRIMUS commented:

We are absolutely delighted to be taking live the multitude of improvements that our talented resources have been working on for many months. With these changes, our 12-year old brand successfully re-asserts itself as a cutting-edge broker, in response to evolving client needs. Our new brand represents the company’s new vision, which centers around tech, speed, execution and providing the best customer service possible.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: