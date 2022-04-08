Forex & CFDs broker FXPRIMUS announces rebrand

We are absolutely delighted to be taking live the multitude of improvements that our talented resources have been working on for many months. With these changes, our 12-year old brand successfully re-asserts itself as a cutting-edge broker, in response to evolving client needs. Our new brand represents the company’s new vision, which centers around tech, speed, execution and providing the best customer service possible.
