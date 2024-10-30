Exness Leverages Centroid Bridge to Expand Liquidity Offering

Online brokerage Exness revealed Wednesday that it has partnered with Centroid Solutions, a leading technology provider, to enhance its liquidity offering.

By integrating Centroid Bridge into its operations, Exness said it aims to expand its reach to a wider audience of brokers while ensuring the highest standards of execution speed, stability, and reliability.

Centroid Bridge, a multi-asset bridging system, is expected to enable Exness to efficiently distribute its “competitive and unique liquidity” to brokers globally.

The collaboration benefits Exness by streamlining its operations and provides Centroid’s clients with access to a more diversified liquidity pool.

Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions, commented: “This collaboration is a testament to the trust that leading market players place in our technology. By integrating Centroid Bridge, Exness can now distribute their liquidity offering through our innovative connectivity solutions, known for reliability and performance, ensuring their clients benefit from the highest levels of connectivity and execution speed.”

Meanwhile, Pete Plester, Head of B2B Sales at Exness, said the partnership aligns with the company’s mission to continuously enhance its liquidity offerings.

“This collaboration is a key step in Exness’ ongoing commitment to delivering unparalleled trading solutions globally,” he added.