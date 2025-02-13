eToro Submits US IPO Filing

eToro Group has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, marking a key step toward becoming a publicly traded company.

On Wednesday, the social trading platform said it had submitted a draft Registration Statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 12 February 2025.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the IPO have not yet been determined, according to eToro. The public listing is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market conditions.

The move comes as eToro continues to expand globally, solidifying its position as a major player in the online trading and investment space.

Founded in 2007, the company has gained popularity for its social trading features, which allow users to follow and copy the trades of experienced investors. eToro provides access to stocks, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and ETFs.

This IPO filing follows eToro’s failed attempt to go public via a SPAC merger with FinTech Acquisition Corp V in 2022, which collapsed due to market volatility. Since then, the company has continued to grow its user base and expand its product offerings.