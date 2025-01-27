eToro Partners with Stocktwits

Last week, trading and investing platform eToro announced a partnership with Stocktwits, the social media platform for traders and investors.

The collaboration is said to be aimed at enhancing the user experience for retail investors.

The initial phase of the partnership will see Stocktwits integrate a ‘trade’ button on its platform, allowing its 10 million-plus active users across more than 200 countries to trade assets directly via eToro. The button will link directly to eToro, where users can view and trade the asset.

In return, eToro will feature popular Stocktwits content and insights on relevant asset pages and add a ‘share’ button, enabling users to post eToro content to Stocktwits.

Howard Lindzon, CEO of Stocktwits, stated: “As Stocktwits continues to grow our trading and investing community faster than ever, we are excited to partner with eToro to enable our users to view and trade assets via the eToro platform.”

“The two businesses share a belief in the power of shared knowledge and the importance of community,” he added. “ Our community demonstrates that there is a large and growing body of experienced traders who love talking about stocks and markets all day long and know their stuff.”

Yoni Assia, the co-founder and CEO of eToro, highlighted the shared vision between the two platforms: “As two of the largest social investment communities in the world, we have a shared goal of serving the evolving needs of the growing number of retail investors. Our partnership will empower financial discourse on both sites providing additional resources for users to grow their knowledge and wealth.”

The companies said the first phase of the partnership will form the foundation for greater collaboration and product integration in the future.