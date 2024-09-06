eToro Expands German Stock Offerings with Deutsche Börse Partnership

On Thursday, trading and investing platform eToro announced a strategic partnership with Deutsche Börse to expand its German stock offerings.

The company explained that the collaboration will enable eToro users to trade over 290 additional German-listed stocks, providing them with access to a wider range of assets.

One of the benefits of the partnership is said to be the enhanced pricing data that will be available to eToro’s German users, which the company says will improve the overall trading experience and help investors make more informed decisions.

The addition of the new stocks complements eToro’s existing offerings, which include the DAX40 – the 40 largest companies listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Furthermore, the expansion solidifies eToro’s position as a leading platform for retail investors in the German market.

Yossi Brandes, VP of Execution Services at eToro, said: “eToro’s partnership with Deutsche Börse represents a significant milestone in our commitment to localizing services for the German market. The addition of 290 new German stocks and enhanced pricing data will greatly enrich the equity investing experience for our users.”

Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data + Services at Deutsche Börse AG, said the deal underlines Deutsche Börse’s ability to offer standardised data packages for various use cases, while it also addresses eToro’s need to provide data to a wide range of customers.

He also said the partnership will enable investors to make informed investment decisions based on the reliable data offered by XETRA.

The collaboration is another step in eToro’s efforts to expand its offerings in the German market. It has recently launched eToro Core, free investment portfolios with asset allocation guidance, and rolled out direct investing from EUR eToro Money accounts.

eToro also recently announced a similar partnership with the London Stock Exchange to add over 1,000 UK-listed stocks to its platform.