Emirati investment company Noor Capital acquires UK brokerage firm House of Borse

Financial services provider in the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East today announced the completion of its acquisition of FCA-regulated multi-asset financial brokerage House of Borse (HOB).

The acquisition is part of Noor Capital’s efforts to expand its presence, as well as its customer base in Europe and the UK. The company noted that the investment will also allow it to implement a growth plan over the coming months, with the launch of various investment products.

House of Borse, which serves institutional and retail traders, boosted its revenues by 71% in 2022. Muhammad Al-Fadil Al-Qahtani, founder of House of Borse and Chairman of its Board of Directors, noted that the firm has introduced US stock trading directly with the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq on MetaTrader 5, as well as cryptocurrencies, commodities, metals, and energy with one account. House of Borse has also developed internal technology like the CRM, customer area, agents and account managers.

Wahb Ahmed, partner and CEO of House of Borse, explained: