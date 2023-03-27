Emirati investment company Noor Capital acquires UK brokerage firm House of Borse

March 27, 2023 9:33 am

Financial services provider in the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East today announced the completion of its acquisition of FCA-regulated multi-asset financial brokerage House of Borse (HOB).

The acquisition is part of Noor Capital’s efforts to expand its presence, as well as its customer base in Europe and the UK. The company noted that the investment will also allow it to implement a growth plan over the coming months, with the launch of various investment products.

House of Borse, which serves institutional and retail traders, boosted its revenues by 71% in 2022. Muhammad Al-Fadil Al-Qahtani, founder of House of Borse and Chairman of its Board of Directors, noted that the firm has introduced US stock trading directly with the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq on MetaTrader 5, as well as cryptocurrencies, commodities, metals, and energy with one account. House of Borse has also developed internal technology like the CRM, customer area, agents and account managers.

Wahb Ahmed, partner and CEO of House of Borse, explained:

The regional presence and the diverse experiences of Noor Capital make it an important choice to enhance the activity of trading services and products at House of Borse, adding that integrations can be achieved between the two companies, by uniting efforts and business sectors in the UK and the Middle East. This deal comes as an important step to support the investment potential of the two companies and achieve their goals through access to a cross-continent and UK-targeting multi-asset platform in the financial services sector”, indicating his complete confidence in the contribution of House of Borse financial products to support the plans and directions of Noor Capital and its services.

Mohamed Ghosheh, CEO of Noor Capital, said:

This strategic investment to acquire the multi-asset House of Borse comes within the company’s plans to expand in the European market and the United Kingdom, which are considered among the most important markets, with the United Kingdom being the largest financial centre in the world. In addition, the company’s presence in the UAE and its expansion into other markets provides a diversification factor that enhances its ability to grow and increase its services and customers worldwide.

Ghosheh stressed that the latest acquisition is part of Noor Capital’s vision to achieve integration and enhance cooperation in its services and clients. He also shared the firm’s plans to provide integration between the company’s services in the capital markets sector and to secure a global gateway to the private trading platform in Noor Capital.

Noor Capital, with its headquarters located in Abu Dhabi, UAE, manages a variety of assets using investment tools and funds. The company is also enlarging its multi-asset capital markets platform to include the European Union market, broadening its range of client services, and introducing services for trading US equity.

