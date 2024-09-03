DXtrade Partners with Traders Connect for Copy Trading Integration

On Wednesday, DXtrade, a white-label trading platform developed by Devexperts, announced a new partnership with Traders Connect, a leading cloud-based trade copier.

As part of the new partnership, brokers and traders utilising the DXtrade CFD platform will gain access to advanced copy trading capabilities.

Traders Connect is known for its cross-platform trade copying, high-speed execution, and advanced analytics. Its cloud-based functionality eliminates the need for software installation, allowing for trade copying across multiple platforms.

Additionally, Traders Connect provides traders with a suite of tools, including equity protection, economic news calendars, and alerts, enhancing the overall trading experience.

With the new integration, Traders Connect’s services are now accessible through the DXtrade CFD platform. With the growing demand for copy trading services, the new partnership enables subscribing brokers to offer the benefits of copy trading to their clients.

DXtrade itself stated it “has seen a strong demand for copy trading services” and that the partnership “reflects the shared commitment of both DXtrade and Traders Connect to continuously evolve to provide the best possible service to brokers and traders alike.”

Gary Goodger, Founder and CEO of Traders Connect, expressed his excitement about the integration, stating that it opens the door to a reliable trade copier solution for many traders and brokers.

Meanwhile, Jon Light, Head of OTC Platform at Devexperts, said: “Traders Connect offers brokers the opportunity to provide more choice to their traders when it comes to copy trading services.”

“We’re pleased to offer a greater copy trading service range, in line with the demand we are seeing for this.”