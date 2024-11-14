Crypto.com Acquires Australian Regulated Broker Fintek

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com announced Thursday the acquisition of Fintek Securities Pty Ltd. (Fintek), a licensed brokerage company in Australia.

The acquisition grants Crypto.com an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL), allowing it to offer a wider range of financial products to eligible users within the country.

Fintek’s AFSL, regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), opens doors for Crypto.com to expand its offerings beyond cryptocurrencies. The company said it can now provide access to deposit products, derivatives, securities, foreign exchange, and managed investment schemes.

The acquisition marks Crypto.com’s second foray into traditional brokerage, following their earlier purchase of SEC-registered Watchdog Capital in the United States.

“The path of the Crypto.com roadmap is to ambitiously expand our offering by providing customers the most comprehensive set of financial services, and this acquisition is the latest step in that journey,” commented Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com.

He added that the company’s goal is to create one destination for all financial services.

Specific details regarding the launch of the new services, including derivatives and securities offerings, will be revealed in the coming weeks, according to the company.

Crypto.com has been on a roll lately, with this acquisition following the release of its 2025 product roadmap and the launch of its enhanced “Level Up” rewards program.