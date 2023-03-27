Conotoxia introduces investment advice service for retail traders

Global fintech Conotoxia has announced the launch of a new investment advisory services with a low entry threshold.

As per the official announcement, Conotoxia’s advisory service allows retail traders to obtain personalised investment recommendations on specific financial instruments. The company asserts that it is the first in the foreign exchange (FX) and contracts for difference (CFD) industry to provide this service to traders extensively without any entry restrictions and a minimum capital requirement. It believes that this innovative product could potentially transform how retail brokers design their offerings.

Grzegorz Jaworski, CEO of Conotoxia Ltd, said: