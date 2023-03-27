Conotoxia introduces investment advice service for retail traders

Global fintech Conotoxia has announced the launch of a new investment advisory services with a low entry threshold.
As per the official announcement, Conotoxia’s advisory service allows retail traders to obtain personalised investment recommendations on specific financial instruments. The company asserts that it is the first in the foreign exchange (FX) and contracts for difference (CFD) industry to provide this service to traders extensively without any entry restrictions and a minimum capital requirement. It believes that this innovative product could potentially transform how retail brokers design their offerings.
Grzegorz Jaworski, CEO of Conotoxia Ltd, said:
The launch of the Investment Advice service is another milestone in the development of the Invest & Forex segment. We truly believe that the knowledge and experience of our advisors can help clients build their own professional investment portfolios and make conscious and accurate decisions.
The broker stated that it offers a promotion for users who sign up by the end June. They will be able to use the Investment Advice service for free for one-month trial period.
Our recommendations and professional market analyses are not publicly available, general market commentaries. Conotoxia Ltd.’s investment advisor identifies opportunities (including those so far missed) and recommends appropriate moves. It supports ‘cold’ decision-making.
Through the company’s branch in Warsaw, Conotoxia Ltd. provides an investment service under the supervision and regulation of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority since October 2021. The firm’s clients have access to free, comprehensive and regularly updated database of financial market material, which includes current market comments, research articles, previews for the following week, tutorial videos and other relevant content. The company is also supervised by CySEC in addition to the Polish FSA.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.