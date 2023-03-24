Compagnie Financière Tradition’s profits jump 40% in 2022

Swiss interdealer broker Compagnie Financière Tradition (CFT) has reported a net profit of CHF 89.1 million for the fiscal year 2022. This represents a 40.3% increase in constant currencies and a 36.5% increase in current currencies.

According to the press release, the group’s operations benefited from a shift in central bank monetary policy away from quantitative easing and towards rate hikes, particularly in Forex and interest rate products and securities and security derivatives. Additionally, the gradual transition back to the office across the trading floors due to the easing of Covid-19 measures helped Tradition’s activities and enabled the financial markets to function more efficiently.

As a result of the strong net profit figures, basic earnings per share increased by 35% at current exchange rates to CHF 11.83 from CHF 8.76 in 2021.