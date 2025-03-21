Compagnie Financière Tradition Revenue Jumps 11% in 2024

Compagnie Financière Tradition (CFT) reported an 11% increase in revenue for 2024, reaching CHF 1.13 billion, as volatile markets and shifting monetary policies boosted trading volumes across asset classes.

The Swiss-based interdealer broker revealed an operating profit rise of 23.2% at constant exchange rates to CHF 152.4 million, while net profit attributable to the group surged 27% to CHF 115.6 million. Basic earnings per share climbed 23.2% to CHF 15.09.

CFT’s interdealer broking business, which accounts for the majority of its operations, generated CHF 1.1 billion in revenue, up 10.7%, while its online forex trading business for retail investors in Japan saw a 22.6% rise in revenue to CHF 35 million.

The company’s operating margin expanded to 13.4%, from 12.1% in 2023, while net financial income improved, benefiting from higher interest rates.

A 12.5% increase in its annual dividend was proposed, taking it to CHF 6.75 per share.

Looking ahead, CFT said trading activity has continued to grow in early 2025. “The priority remains a focus on organic growth, particularly through targeted recruitment to expand its product portfolio across the different geographic regions,” said the firm.

“At the same time, the Group plans to maintain targeted investments in the digitalization of its hybrid brokerage activities as well as in its data and analytics businesses, supported by its expertise in data science.”

The firm concluded that the continuous improvement of balance sheet quality and strict cost management will remain “key strategic pillars.”