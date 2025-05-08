CMC Markets Takes a Controlling 51% Stake in StrikeX Technologies

CMC Markets has acquired a controlling 51% stake in StrikeX Technologies, up from its previous 33% holding, the company announced Wednesday.

The move strengthens CMC’s position in the digital asset space, with the FTSE 250-listed financial services provider also increasing its holdings of the STRX token from 10 million to 15 million.

The expanded partnership is said to mark a new phase in the collaboration between the two companies.

“This agreement represents a major step forward for StrikeX,” said Joe Jowett, CEO and Co-Founder of StrikeX. “CMC Markets’ decision to increase their investment and take a controlling stake reflects a shared commitment to building the future of digital assets.”

Jowett added that with access to enhanced resources, regulatory infrastructure, and institutional expertise, StrikeX is now set to accelerate its product roadmap and scale its impact across both retail and institutional markets.

CMC Markets Founder and CEO Lord Peter Cruddas called the deal “a significant leap forward” in the firm’s ambitions to lead in digital finance.

“We are building a future-ready platform to deliver regulated, institutional-grade access to tokenised assets, blockchain-powered solutions, and the next generation of financial services,” he added.

StrikeX confirmed there will be no changes to its leadership team or tokenomics. Its product roadmap will continue, with enhancements and new offerings expected.

The company said the acquisition allows for closer strategic alignment and greater regulatory access, creating a foundation for expanded operations and market reach.