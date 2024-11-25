CMC Markets Reaffirms Commitment to StrikeX Partnership

Online brokerage CMC Markets reaffirmed its commitment to its partnership with blockchain technology company StrikeX on Friday.

The company’s CEO, Lord Peter Cruddas, clarified recent reports about a write-off of the initial investment in StrikeX.

Cruddas stressed that the write-off was merely an accounting decision and did not reflect a change in CMC Markets’ belief in StrikeX’s potential or their strategic partnership.

CMC said the change does not reflect our belief in StrikeX’s technology or potential, nor does it indicate any change in our partnership.”

CMC Markets, which also reported its interim results last week, said it plans to further integrate StrikeX’s services into its offerings, leveraging the latter’s advancements in self-custody, tokenisation, and blockchain infrastructure.

The company views the partnership as crucial to its ongoing commitment to innovation and delivering long-term value to its clients.

In its interim results, the London-listed broker announced reported a pre-tax profit of £49.6 million, in contrast to the £2 million loss recorded in the same period last year, driven by the combination of robust net operating income and disciplined cost management.

In addition, net operating income jumped 45% to £177.4 million, propelled by growth across the institutional segment and an increase in client trading activity. Trading net revenue increased by 50% to £131.3 million.

Despite the positives, CMC Markets shares plunged more than 8% on the day.