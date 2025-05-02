Cboe Announces Craig Donohue as New CEO

Cboe Global Markets revealed it has appointed Craig Donohue as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective May 7, 2025, succeeding Fredric Tomczyk, who will remain on the board and serve in an advisory role until the end of June.

Donohue brings more than 30 years of experience in global financial markets, including eight years as CEO of CME Group and a recent tenure as Chairman and former CEO of OCC, an equity derivatives clearing house.

“We are thrilled to welcome Craig to Cboe,” said William Farrow III, Chairman of the Board. “His visionary leadership, deep experience, industry relationships, and proven track record make him an excellent individual to take the helm.”

Donohue stated: “Cboe is an institution I have long admired, and I am honored to be their next CEO.

“I am excited to work with the strong team to drive forward our strategic initiatives, enhance our market leadership and build upon the remarkable reputation that Cboe has established over the last five decades as a leading global derivatives market player.”

Tomczyk, who served as CEO for the past 18 months, said “Craig is a highly accomplished and respected leader,” and he “looks forward to working closely with him on a seamless transition.”

Farrow also thanked Tomczyk for his leadership, noting that his stewardship over the past year had positioned the company for continued growth.