Capital.com Expands LSEG Collaboration

On Thursday, Capital.com announced an expanded partnership with LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) to integrate real-time news, data, and AI-powered sentiment analysis into its trading platform.

The move is expected to enhance the decision-making capabilities of Capital.com’s 750,000 global traders, who generate $147 billion in monthly trading volume.

The partnership will see Capital.com provide its clients with stock reports, equity market news, ESG metrics, and AI-driven sentiment analysis.

This is to “help clients make timely and informed trading decisions,” leveraging LSEG’s extensive news feeds, including Reuters and Breakingviews.

“Our strategic collaboration with LSEG marks an ongoing commitment to partner with the very best organisations to support our clients,” said Christoforos Soutzis, CEO of Capital.com Europe. “By integrating LSEG’s powerful data & analytics features directly into our trading platform, clients can access a comprehensive range of market-moving news and analysis quickly and effortlessly, empowering them to make informed decisions faster than ever before.”

Stuart Brown, Group Head of Data & Feeds at LSEG, added: “By integrating our comprehensive and trusted data sets with their client-centric digital channels through our market-leading, cloud-enabled technology services, we empower users to effectively monitor the markets, generate ideas tailored to their risk tolerance and personal values, and achieve improved portfolio outcomes.”

Under the deal, traders will also gain access to market psychology sentiment insights, global economic and corporate event calendars, and in-depth company ownership data. This expansion builds on Capital.com’s existing collaborations with TradingView and Newsquawk.