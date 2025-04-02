Axi UK Revenue Jumps to $39 Million in 2024

Sam Boughedda
April 2, 2025 10:29 am

Axi Financial Services (UK) reported a 42% increase in revenue for the fiscal year ended 30 June 2024, with turnover reaching $38.96 million, up from $27.5 million the previous year.

Axi logo

The UK subsidiary of Australian retail CFD broker Axi revealed in its recently published annual financial statements that it also saw net profit rise 89.5% to $3.92 million, despite a decline in client money balances to $19.3 million from $21.3 million. 

Operating profit grew to $3.45 million, while the cost of sales nearly doubled to $19.47 million, reflecting higher market activity.

Axi UK’s investment in technology was a driver of growth, with intangible assets nearly doubling to $4.94 million. The company emphasised its ongoing research and development efforts.

Interest income provided an additional boost, surging 725% to $2.45 million, up from just $297,089 in FY2023. Meanwhile, administrative expenses increased 9% to $16.05 million, reflecting continued expansion.

Despite a decline in client money balances, the firm maintained strong liquidity, with management stating: “The company continues to operate profitably and has significant liquid assets.”

LeapRate Analyst

Read Also: