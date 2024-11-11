ATFX Opens New Office in Mexico

Online brokerage firm ATFX said Monday that it has solidified its presence in Latin America with the grand opening of its new office in Mexico City.

ATFX said in a press release that the new office underscores the company’s commitment to the region’s thriving financial markets and its ambition to cater to the growing number of traders in the country.

The new office in Mexico City will serve as a hub for ATFX’s operations in the region, complementing its existing presence in Ecuador, Colombia, Uruguay, and other Latin American countries.

The company plans to leverage its expanded footprint to offer a wider range of trading products and services to local clients.

ATFX said that on November 9, it held a grand opening event where guests had the opportunity to meet the company’s key team members who will lead the operations in the region.

The event aimed to showcase ATFX’s ongoing growth in the LATAM market, with speeches from senior leadership, including Ergin Erdemir, Head of Latin America (LATAM) at ATFX, and Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX.

Chairman Joe Li stated: “The opening of our new office in Mexico is a significant milestone in our commitment to Latin America. We look forward to supporting local traders with innovative solutions and continued growth in the region.”