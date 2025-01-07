ATFX Launches ATFunded Prop Trading Platform

ATFX has announced the official debut of ATFunded, its in-house prop trading solution, on the website atfunded.com.

The online trading provider said ATFunded was created with a focus on the traders potentially using the platform, providing them with the potential for a sustainable, long-term pathway to funding, as well as various features to help improve the trading experience.

In an interview on the ATFunded Website, ATFX chairman Joe Li said the prop trading platform will complement the company’s brokerage services well.

“As the general retail FOREX industry is disrupted by this new product, we are looking at complementing our existing ecosystem to provide more value and opportunities to our user base as a whole,” stated Li. “Using ATFunded, we will work together with successful traders to bring them forward in their careers and under the ATFX global brand.”

The company believes the value in ATFunded is within its global reach, expert resources, and innovative programs. ATFX has over 750 professionals across 23 global offices, with Li saying they have combined localised support with access to a vast network of industry participants, traders, and investors.

The ATFunded+ program is said to emphasise sustainable growth through performance-based incentives that reward consistency and sound risk strategies.

Li adds that technology sets them apart from competitors, with the proprietary dashboard able to deliver real-time analytics, personalised insights, and “first-class support, ensuring that traders have the resources they need to excel.”

When it comes to regulation, the company notes that it is licensed in 8 jurisdictions currently and is in constant discussions with its compliance teams and legal representatives. Li highlights that ATFX has also made contact with some regulators to discuss the prop firm space.

“Currently, the regulatory environment is grey, with it being considered an unregulated product in most jurisdictions,” states Li.