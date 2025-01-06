ACY Securities Expands Copy Trading to MT5 via Tradingcup

Online forex and CFD broker ACY Securities said Monday that it has expanded its copy trading capabilities by integrating the MT5 trading platform into its Tradingcup service.

Beginning January 3, 2025, the company said the enhancement aims to provide broader trading opportunities for traders.

The Tradingcup platform, launched in early 2024, has quickly gained traction, with 3,321 total signals, $53.2 million in invested funds, and $176,100 in performance fees paid out. There has also been $13,200 in total subscription fees.

With the integration of MT5, ACY Securities believes it will enhance the trading experience by offering access to a wider array of tradable instruments and advanced trading strategies.

Ashley Jessen, COO of ACY Securities, stated, “The launch of MT5 compatibility underscores our dedication to providing the best tools for traders worldwide.”

“With the addition of MT5, signal providers and clients alike can unlock greater flexibility and potential in their trading journeys,” added Jessen.

Jessen went on to state that the MT5 platform offers several benefits, including enhanced support for Expert Advisors (EAs), which are used by approximately 70% of ACY’s top-performing clients.

ACY explained that existing users of the MT4 platform will maintain their accounts and functionality, while all new signal trading activities are now compatible with MT5.