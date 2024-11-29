ActivTrades Secures New Regulatory License in Mauritius

Brokerage ActivTrades said Thursday that it has obtained a new regulatory licence from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, bolstering its capacity to serve international clients.

The latest move is said to align with the firm’s ongoing expansion strategy and further enhance its position in key global markets.

The Mauritius licence is the fifth addition to ActivTrades’ portfolio of regulated jurisdictions, which includes the FCA in the UK, CMVM in Portugal, Bacen in Brazil, and SCB in the Bahamas.

Matteo Paganini, CEO of ActivTrades Mauritius, remarked: “Acquiring the Mauritius license marks an important step in our strategy to expand access to ActivTrades’ industry-leading services in key international markets.”

“This development enables us to better serve clients with localized solutions while maintaining the highest standards of security, innovation, and client satisfaction.”

When explaining why the company secured a licence in Mauritius, it explained that the strategic location and pro-business environment make it an ideal hub for ActivTrades to expand its reach across Africa and Asia. The company believes it will be able to deliver customised services to new markets, reinforcing its commitment to global accessibility.

ActivTrades has over 20 years of industry experience and said in its press release that it is committed to educating its clients through resources, including webinars, market outlooks, and personalised training,