HYCM runs a seminar on year-end trading in Dubai

September 20, 2021


Global forex broker HYCM has revealed it will run an exclusive trading seminar, Trading into Year-End: All You Need to Know. The seminar will take place on the 1st of October at the Dukes The Palm Hotel in Dubai. The company also highlighted it will participate in the Forex Expo Dubai 2021 from 29th – 30th September.

The trading seminar is in-person and aims to prepare investors to navigate trading into the end of 2021. Presented by industry expert and Chief Currency Analyst, Giles Coghlan, who regularly appears on CNBC Arabia, Asharq Bloomberg and other prominent media, will be held from 4 pm – 8 pm. It is free and open to anyone interested as long as they have booked their spot in advance.

HYCM shared with LeapRate that some of the topics the seminar covers include: hot instruments into year-end and which to avoid; using the most recent tools & resources to boost trading potential; how to improve trading strategy and common errors to avoid; and benefitting from exclusive time-sensitive data.

Forex broker HYCM
At the end of the session, attendees can take part in Q&A with Giles Coghlan. Those who open a trading account will be eligible for a special offer with exclusive benefits.

HYCM will also attend the Forex Expo Dubai event held at the World Trade Centre. Representatives of the company will be at Booth No. 22. Giles Coghlan will give a speech on “How to trade gold into year-end?” on the 29th September in Exhibition Hall 6 and will participate in a panel discussion with other speakers on the 30th September.

HYCM has offices in Dubai and os regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, as well as London, Hong Kong, Kuwait and Cyprus.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is sponsored and does not represent the opinions of LeapRate

