HYCM runs a seminar on year-end trading in Dubai

Global forex broker HYCM has revealed it will run an exclusive trading seminar, Trading into Year-End: All You Need to Know. The seminar will take place on the 1st of October at the Dukes The Palm Hotel in Dubai. The company also highlighted it will participate in the Forex Expo Dubai 2021 from 29th – 30th September.

The trading seminar is in-person and aims to prepare investors to navigate trading into the end of 2021. Presented by industry expert and Chief Currency Analyst, Giles Coghlan, who regularly appears on CNBC Arabia, Asharq Bloomberg and other prominent media, will be held from 4 pm – 8 pm. It is free and open to anyone interested as long as they have booked their spot in advance.

HYCM shared with LeapRate that some of the topics the seminar covers include: hot instruments into year-end and which to avoid; using the most recent tools & resources to boost trading potential; how to improve trading strategy and common errors to avoid; and benefitting from exclusive time-sensitive data.