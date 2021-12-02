Borussia Dortmund and InstaForex extend partnership

Steffy Bogdanova
December 2, 2021 3:02 pm

European football club Borussia Dortmund and international broker Instaforex today announced continuing their fruitful cooperation in the third consecutive football season.

InstaForex has been partner of the Borussia Dortmund in Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) since 2019.

The partnership was extended following a successful year for both brands after Borussia won the German Cup for the fifth time and InstaForex expanded its customer base. InstaForex’s clients enjoyed a VIP-experiences at the club’s stadium as well as a joint charity event with the club’s legend Jan Koller.

Benedikt Scholz, BVB’s Head of International & New Business, said:

We appreciate the trust InstaForex has placed in us and are excited about the extension of our partnership. We look forward to further developing our presence with InstaForex and achieving success together.

Ildar Sharipov, President of InstaFintech Group, added:

We have developed a unique and very productive tandem with Borussia. So, we are very happy to continue our cooperation. We always strive to build strong, long-lasting relationships with our partners.

LeapRate Analyst

Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: