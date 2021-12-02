Borussia Dortmund and InstaForex extend partnership

European football club Borussia Dortmund and international broker Instaforex today announced continuing their fruitful cooperation in the third consecutive football season.

InstaForex has been partner of the Borussia Dortmund in Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) since 2019.

The partnership was extended following a successful year for both brands after Borussia won the German Cup for the fifth time and InstaForex expanded its customer base. InstaForex’s clients enjoyed a VIP-experiences at the club’s stadium as well as a joint charity event with the club’s legend Jan Koller.