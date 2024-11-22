Wedbush Supports 24-Hour US Equity Trading For Correspondent Clients

On Friday, Wedbush Securities announced its support for 24-hour trading of US equities for its correspondent clients.

The financial services firm said in a press release that the new capability, which complements its existing 24-hour futures trading, provides increased flexibility and access to US markets for investors.

By enabling 24-hour equity trading, Wedbush said it “empowers investors” to capitalise on market movements during off-peak hours, particularly benefiting investors in Asia and other international locations.

The initiative also aligns with Wedbush’s commitment to enhancing its services and solutions to its clients.

“By supporting 24-hour trading in equities, we are opening new doors for our correspondents,” said Rob Paset, EVP, Co-Head of Multi-Asset Clearing and Prime Services at Wedbush.

He added that the initiative “aligns with our current futures offering and our ongoing commitment to providing superior services, empowering our clients with the tools and resources they need to succeed in an increasingly global and dynamic financial environment.”

Wedbush believes its support for 24-hour equity trading underscores its dedication to enhancing its platform and services, allowing its correspondent clients to offer their clients greater access to market opportunities.