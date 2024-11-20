StoneX Sees Increased Volumes Across Majority of Operating Segments in Q4

StoneX Group Inc. announced record financial results for the fiscal year 2024, with net income reaching $260.8 million, a 9% increase compared to the previous year.

The global financial services network reported on Tuesday that in the fourth quarter, it saw a strong performance across its operating segments and products, despite relatively low market volatility.

The company’s fourth-quarter net income surged 51% to $76.7 million, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32 and a return on equity of 18.5%.

Quarterly net operating revenues came in at $454.8 million, up 13% year-over-year.

Sean M. O’Connor, CEO of StoneX Group, attributed the strong performance to increased client engagement and the company’s expanding global footprint and diversified product offering.

“We experienced continued strong client engagement with increased volumes across nearly all of our operating segments and products despite relatively low volatility,” O’Connor said. “We believe our expanding global footprint and diversified product offering positions us to deliver superior service to our clients and returns to our shareholders.”

StoneX Group’s financial success highlights its ability to capitalize on market opportunities and provide value-added services to its clients.

StoneX’s operating revenues increased $142.1 million, or 18%, to $920.1 million in the three months ended September 30, with operating revenues derived from listed derivatives increasing $19.6 million, with the company’s Commercial and Institutional segments up $11.7 million and $7.9 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, operating revenues derived from OTC derivatives declined $13.7 million, driven by a 26% decline in the average rate per contract as a result of a decline in commodity volatility, which was partially offset by a 4% increase in OTC volumes.

Operating revenues from FX/CFD contracts increased $5.5 million, with the company noting a $7 million increase in its Self-Directed/Retail segment, which more than offset a $1.5 million decline in Institutional segment FX/CFD contracts operating revenues.