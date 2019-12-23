UK FCA warns against several unauthorised companies

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has put out details of several unregulated firms. The names of the latest additions to the regulator’s warning list are Star Finance and Ouroneclub.

According to the regulator, the fraudsters are using or giving out the following details as part of their tactics to scam people in the UK:

Star Finance

Address: Barnett House, 53 Fountain Street, Manchester M2 2AN

Telephone: 01615051597

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.starfinance.uk

Ouroneclub

Address: O1C Leisure and Legal Solutions S.L., Edificio Zalacain2-D, Avenida Ramon Y Cajal 2, Fuengirola, 29640, Malaga Spain; Our One Club, Apt 2902, Chynoweth House, Trevissome Park, Truro TR4 8UN

Telephone: 02039185945; 07547843770

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]

Website: www.ouroneclub.com

Be aware that the scammers may give out other false details or mix these with some correct details of the registered firm.

More recent warnings from the FCA can be seen below: