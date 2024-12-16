Nomura Releases Statement Following Action by OSE and TSE

On Monday, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. released a statement in response to recent actions taken by the Osaka Exchange (OSE) and Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).

It was revealed that the OSE has imposed a 60 million yen fine on Nomura for Japanese government bond futures transactions conducted in March 2021.

Additionally, the exchange has suspended Nomura’s proprietary trading of government bond futures and options from December 25 to 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Stock Exchange has issued a reprimand to Nomura in relation to the same transactions.

The actions follow an administrative monetary penalty payment order issued by Japan’s Financial Services Agency on October 30, 2024.

In its statement, Nomura apologised for the incident and reiterated its commitment to enhancing its compliance framework and internal controls to prevent future occurrences.

“We take this matter very seriously. We apologize to our clients and all other concerned parties for the trouble this has caused,” Nomura stated.

The firm plans to fully implement the measures announced on October 31, 2024, to will further enhance its compliance framework and internal controls to “prevent similar incidents occurring in the future and to regain trust.”