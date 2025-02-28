Italy’s Consob Orders the Blackout of 4 New Websites

Italy’s financial regulator, Consob, said Friday that it has ordered the blackout of four websites found to be illegally offering financial services and products.

The affected sites include three unauthorised financial intermediaries and one website promoting financial products without a prospectus, according to the regulator.

Consob said it exercised its authority under the “Growth Decree,” which allows Consob to block access to fraudulent financial services operating online.

The websites ordered to be blacked out are:

Flowtradey (https://flowtradey.nl)

State Street Markets Limited (www.streetstate-vip.com)

AlfacapitalCFD (https://alfacapital-cfd.com and related page https://client.alfacapital-cfd.com)

Peoplelife-Datexit Limited (https://peoplelife-datexit.com)

With the latest measures, the total number of blacked-out websites since July 2019 has risen to 1,236.

The implementation of the blackout by Internet service providers across Italy is currently underway, although Consob notes that it can take several days for full enforcement.

The regulator urged investors to exercise caution when choosing financial services, advising them to verify authorisations and check for published prospectuses before making investments.