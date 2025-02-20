eToro Granted MiCA Permit by CySEC

eToro revealed Wednesday that it has received approval from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) to offer crypto services across the European Union under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) framework.

The permit allows eToro (Europe) Ltd to provide regulated cryptoasset services across all EU member states, subject to notification requirements.

Avi Sela, eToro’s Chief Operating Officer, highlighted the importance of regulatory oversight in the crypto sector.

“We appreciate the importance of regulation to protect consumers, support financial stability, facilitate transparency, and build trust,” he said.

He added that MiCA’s uniform market rules would promote greater crypto adoption in Europe while ensuring that consumers are aware of associated risks.

eToro, which has over 38 million registered users across 75 countries, has been an early adopter of crypto investing, introducing bitcoin to its platform in 2013. Today, the company offers over 100 cryptoassets.

The MiCA permit, alongside eToro’s existing authorisation under MiFID (Markets in Financial Instruments Directive), strengthens its ability to provide a secure and transparent multi-asset trading environment for European investors.