Clear Street Gets FCA Approval, Launches in the UK

Clear Street, a cloud-native financial technology firm, revealed it has officially launched in the United Kingdom after securing approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The company, which aims to modernise the brokerage ecosystem, has also been granted Category 1 Ring-dealing membership by the London Metal Exchange (LME), marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy.

Clear Street’s ambition is to grow beyond North America into the UK, Europe, and other international markets.

According to Ed Tilly, President and CEO-Elect of Clear Street, the UK’s status as a global financial hub and its strong regulatory framework make it an ideal gateway to Europe.

“We are building a global, full-service institutional business powered by our cloud-based, financial technology platform and our best-in-class teams who provide financing, derivative products, execution services and more, empowering our clients for success across geographies, asset classes and mandates. The UK is a critical market for us,” Tilly said.

Jacinda Fahey, the newly appointed CEO of Clear Street UK and Europe, noted the UK’s unique market dynamics.

“The UK’s unique market dynamics and its role as a bridge to Europe make it an unparalleled choice for our international expansion. Our success in the US has demonstrated the value of our technology-driven approach, and we are excited to bring our client-centric solutions to this new market,” she said.

Clear Street’s membership with the LME places it among an elite group with direct access to the iconic trading Ring.

This status allows the firm to issue contracts, execute trades, and clear transactions seamlessly, enhancing its client service capabilities, particularly in Asia and the Middle East.

With a London-based team in place, Clear Street is set to expand its institutional client offerings.