Nomura Announces Plans to Set Up New Banking Division

On Friday, Nomura Holdings announced that it plans to establish a new Banking Division on April 1, 2025, as part of its long-term strategy to expand its banking business.

The division will integrate the expertise of Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. and Nomura Bank (Luxembourg) S.A., focusing on private markets, bespoke financial products, asset building, and estate planning.

The firm said the decision to launch the new division was driven by the “megatrends of inflation, the changing interest rate environment and Japan’s push to be a world leader in asset management.”

Kentaro Okuda, Nomura’s President and Group CEO, stated: “As part of our strategy to achieve our 2030 management vision of Reaching for Sustainable Growth, we announced plans last year to build our Banking business into the fourth pillar of Nomura Group’s operations. The new division is the next step in that process.”

The Banking Division will become the fourth of Nomura Group, alongside Wealth Management, Investment Management, and Wholesale.

The expansion is part of Nomura’s broader push into private markets, complementing its existing public markets business.

Nomura aims to rapidly extend its banking products and services to a broader client base.