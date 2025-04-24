LSEG Risk Intelligence and Docusign Partner to Boost Digital Contract Security

LSEG Risk Intelligence has partnered with Docusign to integrate real-time bank account verification into Docusign’s eSignature platform.

The move is aimed at boosting digital contract security and reducing fraud in the US market.

The companies explained in a press release that the collaboration enables US-based users to instantly verify consumer and business bank account details while completing digital agreements, helping prevent fraudulent activity and reducing transaction errors.

The functionality, now accessible through Docusign’s Third-Party App Marketplace, is said to alert users to data entry discrepancies and confirm account status and authorised signatory information before payments are processed.

“This integration will enhance transaction speed and accuracy for Docusign users, fostering trust and efficiency,” said Teodora Christova, Global Partner Director at LSEG Risk Intelligence. “Our technology effectively becomes the door security for digital agreements, keeping users safe.”

Scott Harrison, VP of Partnerships and Alliances at Docusign, said the partnership was a direct response to evolving expectations in sectors such as financial services, insurance, and real estate.

“Customers today expect agreements to be fast, secure, and compliant,” he stated. “This integration helps customers not only strengthen KYC checks and reduce fraud risk but also streamline transactions more efficiently.”

While they are seeing early momentum in North America, LSEG Risk Intelligence and Docusign said they plan to extend the integration globally.