JP Morgan Plans To Open 500 New Bank Branches in the US by 2027

On Tuesday, JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) announced a significant initiative to expand its banking operations, unveiling plans to open over 500 new branches across the United States by 2027. This ambitious expansion aims to enhance the bank’s presence in regions where it currently has limited coverage. The bank intends to roll out new locations in several key cities, including Boston, Charlotte, the Washington D.C. area, Minneapolis, and Philadelphia, although the precise financial commitment was undisclosed.

This expansion strategy is set against a backdrop where some financial institutions are scaling back their physical locations. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence data, the total number of U.S. bank branches stood at 77,690, following 123 closures and 80 openings in October alone.

At the end of 2023, JPMorgan boasted the largest branch network, with 4,897 locations, outpacing its closest competitor, Bank of America (BAC.N), which had 3,845 branches by December.

JPMorgan’s strategy to grow its branch network comes at a time when the bank reported a record annual profit in 2023, buoyed by solid consumer activity and increased income from interest payments following rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The design of the new branches will focus on providing consultative spaces for private customer interactions, moving away from traditional teller lines, according to Chase Consumer Banking CEO Jennifer Roberts. She emphasised the importance of the branch network in attracting new accounts and deposits, viewing it as a vital component of JPMorgan’s strategy to deepen customer relationships and become their primary financial partner.

Marianne Lake, CEO of JPMorgan’s consumer and community banking, highlighted at an investor conference that the bank aims to increase its market share in key areas. It currently holds less than a 5% share in 17 of the top 50 markets. Over the past five years, JPMorgan has added 650 new branches, reflecting its ongoing commitment to expanding its physical footprint.

Lake, who recently assumed sole leadership of the consumer division, also shared plans to renovate nearly 1,700 existing branches and add 3,500 employees to the bank’s branch network. JPMorgan’s workforce exceeds its competitors, with 309,926 employees worldwide as of December.