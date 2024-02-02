Interactive Brokers Registered an 11% DARTs Increase in January

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) has unveiled its monthly performance metrics for January, evidencing significant growth and consistent financial health. The brokerage firm disclosed that its Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) reached 2.201 million, an 11% increase from the year before and a 12% rise from the previous month.

Furthermore, Interactive Brokers noted a climb in ending client equity to $424.0 billion, a 26% increase year-over-year, with the figures remaining consistent with the previous month’s tally. The data also highlighted ending client margin loan balances of $44.3 billion, showing a robust 12% growth year-over-year, with stability month-over-month.

Client credit balances, which include $3.8 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps, were reported at $102.5 billion, marking a 3% increase from the last year but a slight 2% decrease from the month before.

Interactive Brokers saw its client accounts grow to 2.63 million, a 23% surge from the previous year and a 2% increment from the month prior, with an average of 190 annualised average cleared DARTs executed per account.

The firm noted the average commission per cleared Commissionable Order stood at $3.03, accounting for exchange, clearing, and regulatory fees, with futures and options on futures’ estimated fees making up 56% of the futures commissions.

In a recent financial update, Interactive Brokers demonstrated remarkable growth for Q4 2023. The brokerage’s net revenue reached $1.139 billion, marking a significant year-over-year increase. Its pre-tax income also saw a notable surge to $816 million, indicative of a robust financial performance.

Commission revenues grew by 5% to $348 million, while net interest income experienced a substantial 29% increase to $730 million. These achievements highlight Interactive Brokers’ ongoing success and financial resilience in the competitive brokerage market.