Credit Suisse ordered to pay $475 million in charges related to Mozambican bond offerings

The Securities and Exchange Commission recently revealed that Credit Suisse Group AG has agreed to pay close to $475 million to U.S. and U.K authorities. The amount includes $100 million to SEC for misleading investors and violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). The US regulator stated that Credit Suisse was involved in a scheme connected to two bond offerings and a syndicated loan that raised funds on behalf of state-owned entities in Mozambique.

The SEC noted that these transactions raised more than $1 billion. The funds were used for a hidden debt scheme, to pay kickbacks to now-indicted former Credit Suisse investment bankers along with their intermediaries, and bribe corrupt Mozambique government officials.

According to the US watchdog, the offering materials distributed to investors by Credit Suisse falsely stated that the proceeds would help develop Mozambique’s tuna fishing industry. The company did not disclose “the full extent and nature of Mozambique’s indebtedness and the risk of default arising from these transactions.”