Worldline, Castles Technology Partner on SoftPOS Payment Solution

On Wednesday, Worldline announced a strategic partnership with Castles Technology to introduce an advanced SoftPOS payment solution in North America.

The collaboration is expected to deliver a cost-effective, secure, and mobile-first payment acceptance method, enhancing accessibility for merchants across various industries.

SoftPOS, or Software Point of Sale, enables merchants to accept payments directly on smartphones, tablets, or Android mobile devices without requiring additional hardware.

Worldline said in its press release that the solution is particularly beneficial for small to medium-sized businesses, field services, non-profits, and event management companies that prioritise mobility and reduced costs.

“At Castles Technology, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of payment innovation,” said Joe Mach, North America CEO of Castles Technology. “By combining our state-of-the-art Android payment solutions with Worldline’s deep industry expertise, we are enabling merchants to seamlessly adopt secure, software-based payment acceptance.”

Worldline provides technology to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), and banks across North America.

By partnering with Castles Technology, a key player in the Android payment terminal sector, Worldline is hoping to grow further.

The two companies will showcase their SoftPOS technology at the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) TRANSACT tradeshow in April, with a planned market launch by the end of 2025.

“Partnering with Castles was an evident decision for our team,” said Claire Gayton, Head of Operations and Partnerships at Worldline North America. “With aligned commitments to delivering innovative payment solutions, Castles’ extensive portfolio of terminal offerings, and joint goals for SoftPOS market introduction, we are thrilled to keep building on our foundation as partners.”